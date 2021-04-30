New purple iPhone 12 and 12 Mini now available to buy

The new purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini is now available to buy in the iPhone 12 Mini starts at £699 and the iPhone 12 starts at £799.

The purple version of the handset is the sixth color in the range and it joins, red, white, black, blue and green, it was announced at Apple’s recent press event.

This new color beautifully accentuates the flat aluminum edges of iPhone 12, which are perfectly color-matched to the precision-milled back glass. Both models feature an advanced dual-camera system that delivers powerful computational photography features and the highest-quality video in a smartphone, with expansive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays with OLED for a brighter, more immersive viewing experience, and the Ceramic Shield front cover, providing the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone. The Apple-designed A14 Bionic — the fastest chip in a smartphone — powers every experience on iPhone 12 while efficiently managing battery life. iPhone 12 models also bring the best 5G experience, and introduce high-powered wireless charging with MagSafe and a new ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to iPhone.

You can find out more information about the new purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini over at Apple at the link below.

Source Apple

