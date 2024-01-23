New Porsche Taycan being endurance tested

The new Porsche Taycan is currently being endurance tested by Porsche, the car is launching this spring and Porsche has been testing their latest EV in all environments. Porsche has revealed that the sports sedan, Cross Turismo and Sport Turismo models have now completed 3.6 million kilometres of testing.

You can find out more information about the new Porsche Taycan over at the Porsche website at the link below, we are looking forward to finding out about their next-generation EV closer to launch.

Following early computer simulations and extensive validations on test benches, the updated Taycan is now undergoing the final stages of real testing on handling circuits and public roads. “Faster, higher, further – we have improved the new Taycan in practically every discipline compared to its predecessor”, says Model Line Vice President Kevin Giek. “And because the changes are so extensive, the gruelling testing programme is almost comparable to that for a new model.” Right from launch, all three body variants will come with extensive modifications – the Taycan sports sedan, the versatile Taycan Cross Turismo, which is available with an off-road package, and the sporty-yet-practical Taycan Sport Turismo.

Porsche is also launching a new electric vehicle this week, the Porsche Macan electric and we can’t wait to find out more details about this new Porsche EV SUV, it will launch on the 25th of January.

Source Porsche



