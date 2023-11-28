New Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid in action

The new Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid is the top model in the new Porsche Panamera range, the car comes with a range of upgrades over the previous model and now Porsche has released an official video of the car.

It is also the most expensive model in the range, pricing for the car in the UK starts at £141,400, and the standard version of the new Porsche Panamera starts at £79,500 on the road in the UK.

The Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid sprints to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and boasts a top speed of 315 km/h. Its battery capacity is now 25.9 kWh. This enables an equivalent electric range of up to 91 kilometres in the combined WLTP cycle or 83–93 km in the city cycle. A new 11 kW on-board AC charger shortens the charging time at suitable charging points to 2 hours and 39 minutes.

Model variants bearing the Turbo name enjoy a special position at Porsche as the performance flagships. Porsche has strengthened this position in the model line with the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid. Externally, it is characterised by a distinctive rear apron with painted diffuser panels and a unique front apron in body colour. There are also chrome-plated tailpipes in dark bronze and optional centre-lock wheels, which can also be specified on the other models.

You can find out more information about the new Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid over at the Porsche website at the link below, the car looks impressive from the video.

Source Porsche



