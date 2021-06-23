New Porsche 911 GTS line up gets official (Video)

Porsche has unveiled its new 911 GTS models, the range will include the 911 Carrera GTS which is rear wheel drive and will be available in either Coupe or cabriolet model.

The next model in the range is the Porsche 11 Carrera 4 GTS, also available in Cabriolet and Coupe models. The final model is the 911 Targa 4 GTS, which is also an all wheel drive model like the Carrera 4 range.

The understated sporty looks of the new models feature black contrasting bodywork elements and darkened headlight areas. Black is also the dominant colour of the interior. Many features made of Race-Tex microfibre create an ambience that is both dynamic and elegant. The latest generation of Porsche Communication Management (PCM) brings numerous improvements in operation and connectivity.

The 911 GTS is powered by a turbo charged 3.0 litre flat six which produces 480 PS or 473 horsepower and it comes with 570 Nm of torque.

This gives the new 911 GTS a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.3 seconds, this is in the 911 Carrera 4 GTS Coupe model with the eight speed PDK.

All of the new 911 GTS models basically come with the Sport Design Package that comes with an exclusive interior and more.

You can find out more information about the new Porsche 911 GTS models over at Porsche at the link below.

Source Porsche

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals