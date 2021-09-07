New Polestar 2 model starts at £39,900

When the Polestar 2 launched the car was going to cost £49,900 in the UK and now Polestar has revealed that the car will start at £39,900 in the UK.

There will be three powertrain options for the Polestar 2, the car is being shown off at the 2021 IAA in Munich this week.

Even at its entry point, £39,900, Polestar 2 retains the high quality, premium components and solid driving experience that sets the all-electric fastback apart. Items like the vegan upholstery, Android Automotive OS-powered infotainment system with Google built-in, and striking interior and exterior design, remain hallmarks of Polestar 2 no matter the derivative. Constant development also means that improvements and new features can be deployed via Over-the-Air (OTA) updates, without the need to visit a workshop.

“We designed this car to be a truly desirable avant-garde EV,” comments Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath. “The combination of looks, our choice of materials and the Polestar experience are the essence of Polestar 2. I’m proud that the team has created a car that gives you a great premium experience as standard, regardless of whether you add the well curated option packs or not.”

