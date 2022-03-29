New PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tier pricing arrive June 2022

Sony has today announced that they will be launching their new PlayStation Plus games service in June 2022. Providing PlayStation gamers with over 700+ games and “more value than ever“. Jim Ryan President & CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about what you can expect from the latest generation of PlayStation Plus first launched back in 2010.

“Today, we are pleased to share with you official news about changes coming to our subscription services. This June, we’re bringing together PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now in an all-new PlayStation Plus subscription service that provides more choice to customers across three membership tiers globally. Our focus is on providing high-quality, curated content with a diverse portfolio of games*. Below is an overview of the three membership tiers.

New PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers

The new Extra and Premium tiers represent a major evolution for PlayStation Plus. With these tiers, our key focus is to ensure that the hundreds of games we offer will include the best quality content that sets us apart. At launch, we plan to include titles such as Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11, and Returnal. We’re working closely with our imaginative developers from PlayStation Studios and third-party partners to include some of the best gaming experiences available with a library that will be regularly refreshed. More details to come on the games we’ll have on our new PlayStation Plus service. “

PlayStation Plus Essential

Benefits : Provides the same benefits that PlayStation Plus members are getting today, such as: Two monthly downloadable games Exclusive discounts Cloud storage for saved games Online multiplayer access There are no changes for existing PlayStation Plus members in this tier.

:

Price* for PlayStation Plus Essential remains the same as the current price for PlayStation Plus. United States $9.99 monthly / $24.99 quarterly / $59.99 yearly Europe €8.99 monthly / €24.99 quarterly / €59.99 yearly United Kingdom £6.99 monthly / £19.99 quarterly / £49.99 yearly Japan ¥850 monthly / ¥2,150 quarterly / ¥5,143 yearly

for PlayStation Plus Essential remains the same as the current price for PlayStation Plus.

PlayStation Plus Extra

Benefits : Provides all the benefits from the Essential tier Adds a catalog of up to 400* of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games – including blockbuster hits from our PlayStation Studios catalog and third-party partners. Games in the Extra tier are downloadable for play.

:

Price* : United States $14.99 monthly / $39.99 quarterly / $99.99 yearly Europe €13.99 monthly / €39.99 quarterly / €99.99 yearly United Kingdom £10.99 monthly / £31.99 quarterly / £83.99 yearly Japan ¥1,300 monthly / ¥3,600 quarterly / ¥8,600 yearly

:

PlayStation Plus Premium**

Benefits : Provides all the benefits from Essential and Extra tiers Adds up to 340* additional games, including: PS3 games available via cloud streaming A catalog of beloved classic games available in both streaming and download options from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations Offers cloud streaming access for original PlayStation, PS2, PSP and PS4 games offered in the Extra and Premium tiers in markets** where PlayStation Now is currently available. Customers can stream games using PS4 and PS5 consoles, and PC.*** Time-limited game trials will also be offered in this tier, so customers can try select games before they buy.

:

Price* : United States $17.99 monthly / $49.99 quarterly / $119.99 yearly Europe €16.99 monthly / €49.99 quarterly / €119.99 yearly United Kingdom £13.49 monthly / £39.99 quarterly / £99.99 yearly Japan ¥1,550 – monthly / ¥4,300 – quarterly / ¥10,250 yearly

:

PlayStation Plus Deluxe (Select Markets) For markets without cloud streaming, PlayStation Plus Deluxe will be offered at a lower price compared to Premium, and includes a catalog of beloved classic games from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations to download and play, along with time-limited game trials. Benefits from Essential and Extra tiers are also included. Local pricing will vary by market.

*Local pricing may vary by market. PlayStation Plus catalog titles may also vary by market and tier, and may change over time. PlayStation Plus is an ongoing subscription subject to a recurring subscription fee taken automatically until cancellation. Age restrictions apply. Terms apply: play.st/psplus-usageterms

**Current markets where PlayStation Now is available: US, Canada, Japan, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Sweden.

Source : Sony

