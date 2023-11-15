New Peugeot E-Traveller EV unveiled

We recently saw the new Peugeot E-Rifter EV and now Peugeot has unveiled another new electric vehicle, the Peugeot E-Traveller, and this vehicle comes with a range of up to 217 miles on a single charge.

The new Peugeot E-Traveller comes in two lengths, standard and long and it has been designed for passenger transport and comes with the choice of between five and nine seats depending on the configuration.

The new E-TRAVELLER is adaptable and practical with sliding and removable seats, shelves in row two, integrated sun blinds, and more. It is also perfect for outdoor activities thanks to Advanced Grip Control® with Hill Assist Descent Control, and an adjustable traction control system for use on low-grip surfaces with modes for sand, mud, and snow.

The new E-TRAVELLER features generous interior space with no compromise thanks to the batteries being located under the floor. Depending on the configuration, the new E-TRAVELLER can carry up to nine people with a boot volume of 1,500 litres, or five people and 3,000 litres, or even offer up to 4,900 litres of load volume with two or three people on board.

Building on these strengths, the new E-TRAVELLER goes one step further to offer a higher level of user-friendliness, safety and efficiency.

You can find out more details about the new Peugeot E-Traveller electric vehicle over at the Peugoet website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Peugeot



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals