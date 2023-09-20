New Peugeot E-308 available to order for £40,500

Peugeot has announced that the new Peugeot E-308 is now available to order in the UK and pricing for the car starts at £40,050 on the road. The car comes with a new electric powertrain which features a 115kW or 156 hp electric motor and a 54kWh battery which offers a range of up to 257 miles.

There are three trim models available, Allure which cost £40,500, GT which costs £42,250 and the First Edition model which costs £42,080, all three models come with the same power.

Drivers benefit from a choice of three driving modes – Eco, Normal and Sport – whilst a “Brake” mode allows drivers to gain more miles through regeneration when the accelerator pedal is released to optimise energy recovery. With an onboard three-phase 11 kW charger included as standard, drivers can complete a full charge in 07h 20min from a 7.4kW home wallbox or 05h 46min from a 22kW accelerated public charger. Using a 100kW rapid charge, a 20-80% charge takes just 28 minutes.

The new E-308 features distinctive styling that is easily recognisable as a PEUGEOT. At the front, the new brand emblem sits proudly in the centre of the large vertical grille, while the fang-shaped daytime running lights frame the LED headlights, which are available with new Matrix LED Technology on GT trim for improved visibility at night. The rear features PEUGEOT’s distinctive three-claw light signature, while the ‘E’ badge signifies the all-electric version of the 308. A new 18-inch ‘Ottawa’ diamond cut alloy wheel has also been specifically developed for E-308 for improved aerodynamic efficiency.

The new Peugeot E-308 electric vehicle is now available to order in the UK, you can find out more information about the car over at the Peugoet website at the link below,.

Source Peugeot



