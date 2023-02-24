New 2023 Peugeot 508 Sedan and 508 SW unveiled

Peugeot has unveiled its new 2023 Peugeot 508 Sedan and 508 SW and the cars get a range of design upgrades and various new features.

The new 508 Sedan and SW models come with a range of hybrid engines with either 180 horsepower or 225 horsepower, there is also a choice of petrol and diesel versions.

With the new 508, available in sedan, SW and PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED versions, PEUGEOT reveals a new design for its top-of-the-range silhouettes. The front end is innovative with even more dynamism and bears the brand’s new emblem at its heart.

The new 508 bring modernity by fully integrating the grille motif into the volume of the bumper

These models feature a new signature lighting system with three claws at the front. They are integrated into the extremely slim Matrix LED headlamps with their unique design fitted to all versions. At the rear, the new LED lights incorporate the signature 3-claw design with scrolling indicators.

MATTHIAS HOSSANN, PEUGEOT DESIGN DIRECTOR:” PEUGEOT reinforces its technological and feline identity with the radical character of the new 508. Ultra-thin headlamps and the 3-claw signature are part of a grille that blends into the bumper, making for a spectacular the front end”.

You can find out more information about the new 2023 Peugeot 508 Sedan and 508 SW over at Peugeot at the link below.

Source Peugeot





