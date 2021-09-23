New PayPal App brings a range of new features

PayPal has launched a new version of their PayPal mobile in the UK and its brings a range of new features. Some of the new features in the PayPal mobile app include the launch of the new PayPal Generosity Network in the UK.

The new PayPal app includes a new dashboard providing a personalised view of a customer’s PayPal account including an at-a-glance carousel providing a snapshot of PayPal balance and upcoming ‘Pay in 3’ installments; a Wallet tab to manage payment instruments and review payment and account activity; Finances which includes PayPal’s buy, hold, and sell cryptocurrency product; and the Payment Hub, which includes the ability to pay with QR Codes, as well as PayPal’s send and receive money features, international remittances, charitable and non-profit giving, and a two-way messaging feature to send notes of acknowledgment after peer-to-peer transactions.

“We’re excited to introduce the first version of the new PayPal app, a one-stop destination for our customers to take charge of their everyday financial lives,” said Dan Schulman, president and CEO of PayPal. “Our new app offers customers a simplified, secure and personalised experience that builds on our platform of trust and security and offers PayPal customers in the UK new ways to support the causes close to their heart, send and receive money, buy, hold and sell crypto, manage Pay in 3, pay with QR Codes and much more in one app.”

You can find out more details about the latest version of the PayPal mobile app over at PayPal at the link below, the app is now available in the UK.

