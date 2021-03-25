New Panasonic SC-HTB490 slim soundbar unveiled

Earlier today we saw a new range of OLED TVs from Panasonic and now the company has unveiled its latest soundbar, the Panasonic SC-HTB490 slim soundbar.

The Panasonic SC-HTB490 slim soundbar comes with a total of 320W of power and it features a soundbar and a subwoofer.

The SC-HTB490 offers a host of easy smart connections, with built-in Bluetooth, an optical input, a USB socket, and HMDI (ARC) for simple one-cable connection to TVs. The compact design comfortably slots below most TVs, seamlessly blending in, and maximising the viewing experience

You can find out more information about the new Panasonic SC-HTB490 slim soundbar over at Panasonic at the link below, it will retail for £349 in the UK.

Source Panasonic

