New OnePlus 8T smartphone specs and photos leaked

It looks like we have some more details on the new OnePlus 8T smartphone, the device has been leaked and we have some photos and specifications on this new OnePlus handset.

The handset was recently listed on an eCommerce site in China and it has revealed a number of details on the device.

The new OnePlus 8T will come with a 6.55 inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

It will also feature a Snapdragon 865 Plus processor and will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, plus a range of high end cameras.

On the back of the device there will be a 48 megapixel main camera, a 16 megapixel ultrawide camera plus a 5 megapixel and 2 megapixel camera. The handset will be made official next week at a press event on the 15th of October.

Source Seekdevice

