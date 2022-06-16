New Nothing Phone (1) shown off on video

Yesterday we got to see some teaser photos of the new Nothing Phone (1) and now we have more details on the device.

The new Nothing Phone (1) smartphone will be made official next month and Nothing has been previewing the handset ahead of its launch.

Nothing recently held a showcase for their new smartphone in Switzerland and now a video has been posted on YouTube showing the handset, we get to have another look at the handset in the video below.

The video shows the transparent design of the handset, there is another video in the tweet below which gives us another look at the rear of the device.

As we can see from the video the back of the handset appears to light up, it certainly looks interesting in the two videos.

We are looking forward to finding out more information about the new Nothing smartphone when the handset is made official next month. Nothing will be holding a press event for their new smartphone on the 12th of July and we will have full details about the device then.

