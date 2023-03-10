New Nokia G22 smartphone launched globally

The new Nokia G22 smartphone was made official at Mobiel World Congress, the device is designed to be easily repairable and now it is launching globally.

Nokia recently announced that they had teamed up with iFixit for repairs on this new Android smartphone and parts start at just £18.99.

Adam Ferguson, Head of Product Marketing, HMD Global: “People value sustainable, quality devices and they shouldn’t have to compromise on price to get it. We are continuing our journey towards more sustainable and longer-lasting devices. The new Nokia G22 is purposefully built with a repairable design and is packed with features that improve performance and longevity without extra cost.”

Kyle Wiens, CEO, iFixit: “Nokia G22 is a step in the right direction, and we need more companies to follow their lead and prioritise sustainability in their product design. Battery issues, screen damage, and charging port problems are some of the most common issues that smartphone users face, so having the ability to easily replace these parts can save consumers time and money in the long run.”

Nokia G22 has repairability in its DNA so you can keep your phone for even longer. Through the collaboration with iFixit, a global repair community, fixing your devices becomes more affordable and accessible. It gives people easy access to replacement parts, including battery, display and charging port, as well as tools, and repair guides to make repairing your device as straightforward as possible.

You can find out more details about the Nokia G22 smartphone over at the Nokia website at the link below.

Source Nokia





