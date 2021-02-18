New Nissan Qashqai launched in Europe (Video)

Nissan has announced the launch of its new Nissan Qashqai SUV in Europe and the car comes with a ewn design and a range of new features.

The new Nissan Qashqai comes with a choice of two hybrid models, one comes with a 1.3 litre turbo petrol engine and a 12v mild hybrid. The second option is a new e-POWER drive system which will be available later in the year.

The all-new Qashqai features a more toned, sharp and modern style, while still maintaining its unmistakable character. In its details, the styling reflects Nissan’s global design language, notably the V-Motion grille, “floating roof” and use of precise, taut lines that generate simple, bold surfaces and muscular volumes.

The Qashqai’s enhanced body stance is more purposeful, with prominent shoulder lines, an extended wheelbase and imposing available 20-inch alloy wheels. The LED headlamps are slimmer and sharper, and features technology that adapts the shape of the beam according to the road conditions and other road-users.

You can find out more details about the new Nissan Qashqai over at Nissan at the link below, the cars will be coming to Europe this year.

Source Nissan

