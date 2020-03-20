New mini LED display iPad Pro expected to launch in Q4

Apple launched their new 11 inch and 12.9 inch iPad Pro tablets earlier this wee, according to a recent report there will be high end version of the iPad pro 12.9 with a Mini LED display coming in quarter four.

We have heard rumors previously that Apple will be using Mini LED displays for a number of devices this year and one of these will be a high end iPad Pro.

Apple reportedly prefers mini LED to OLED for its medium-size devices and will launch an ‌iPad Pro‌ with back lighting in the fourth quarter of 2020.

We have been hearing rumors about a number of new Mini LED devices from Apple and we could also see some MacBooks using the display before the end of the year.

We wonder what other upgrades this new 12.9 inch iPad Pro will get over the new model that was announced this week and also wonder how much it will cost.

Source Digitimes, MacRumors

