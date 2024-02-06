New Mercedes CLE Cabriolet starts at €66,402

Mercedes Benz is launching its new Mercedes CLE Cabriolet and the car will go on sale in Europe in April, pricing will start at €66,402 on the road, and the car comes with a range of new features and a sporty design.

There will be three models available at launch, the CLE 220 d, the CLE 200, and the CLE 200 4Matic, you can see more information about the features of this new convertible below.

The AIRCAP® electric wind deflector system and the AIRSCARF® headroom heating system are standard equipment. Both systems have been further developed. They make open-top driving in cool outside temperatures more pleasant. AIRCAP® consists of two elements: the wind deflector on the windscreen directs airflow over the occupants’ heads. It extends at the touch of a button. The automatic wind deflector behind the rear head restraints reduces turbulence more efficiently. AIRSCARF® produces even warmer airflow around the necks and throats of front-seat occupants – even in unfavourable wind conditions.

The standard-fit fabric acoustic soft top also contributes to the year-round usability of the CLE Cabriolet. It is available in the colours black, red or grey. The multi-layer structure with extensive insulation provides the basis for the best thermal comfort in all seasons. It also reduces wind and driving noise. The soft top opens and closes within 20 seconds up to a road speed of 60 km/h. For the first time, it is powered exclusively by electricity, making it even quieter. The standard-fit powered roller divider automatically separates the folded soft top from the remaining luggage compartment.

You can find out full information about the new Mercedes CLE Cabriolet over at Mercedes Benz at the link below, as yet there are no details on how much the car will retail for in the UK.

