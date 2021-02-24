New Mercedes Benz C Class sedan unveiled

Mercedes Benz has unveiled their new 2021 Mercedes Benz C Class sedan, the car comes with a new design and a range of new features.

The new C Class will be available in a range of models including a new C300 and C 300 4 Matic, both come with 255 horsepower and a 0 to 60 mph time of 5.9 seconds.

The new C-Class already looks to be in motion at a standstill with its dynamic proportions, thanks to the combination of its short front overhang, long wheelbase and rear overhang. The sporty hood with power domes accentuates this appearance of forward motion. The windshield and passenger cell have been moved to the rear for these classic proportions known in the industry as “cab-backward design.” The preceding model already represented a great step forward in terms of a high-value appeal in the interior, and the new C-Class goes even further with respect to modern luxury. The interior adopts highlights from the new S-Class, adding a sporty touch.

You can find out more details about the new 2021 Mercedes Benz C Class sedan over at Mercedes at the link below.

Source Mercedes

