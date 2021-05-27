New McLaren Elva roadster gets a windscreen

McLaren is launching a new version of their Elva roadster and this one actually comes with a windscreen, the car is going into production shortly.

The previous version of the Elva did not come with a windscreen, instead it used a Active Air Management System (AAMS).

This new version is launching to meet legal requirements in some states in the USA where a windscreen is required.

“Super-lightweight and extremely powerful, the Elva delivers the ultimate connection between a driver, the road and the elements. Created to celebrate the pure joy of driving, it’s one of the most distinctive – and exclusive – cars we have made. Roofless and without windows, whether you opt for the screenless model with its sophisticated AAMS technology that provides an invisible barrier of air, or the windscreen version with an additional level of enclosure, this is a roadster that rewards owners with the most exhilarating of open-air driving experiences, delivered as only a McLaren can.”

Mike Flewitt, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive

While having had its own engineering programme to optimise aerodynamic and dynamic performance, the windscreen Elva shares all of the ethos and performance of the original car: neither has a roof, side windows or rear screen, which when combined with a dry lightest weight of less than 1300kg* and a mid-mounted, 815PS, twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine, delivers the ultimate in driver exhilaration.

You can find out more details about the new McLaren Elva Roadster over at McLaren at the link below.

Source McLaren

