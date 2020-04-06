McLaren Elva Speedster production reduced by 150 units

McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt has announced that the number of Elva speedster cars the automaker will produce has been reduced significantly. McLaren originally intended to produce 399 units and has announced that it will now produce 249 units. As for why the significant reduction in production, Flewitt says that “feedback from our customers” shows that the car should be more exclusive, so they capped production at 249 units.

Each Elva roadster will sell for $1.7 million. It’s extremely hard to believe that McLaren would cancel orders it had already taken and return money to buyers. It’s more likely that the automaker was unable to sell all the units and didn’t want to fall short of its production goal.

This wouldn’t be the first time McLaren has adjusted its production plans. During the production of the legendary F1 road car 20 years ago, the demand wasn’t there, so production was ended after 106 road racing chassis were produced. Even with the reduced output of 249 units, reports indicate McLaren is still taking orders.

