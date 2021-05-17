New Lotus Evija hits the track (Video)

The Lotus Evija is a high end electric hypercar that costs £2.4 million and now we get to have a good look at the car on the track in a new video.
The video below from Top Gear shows us a protoype of the Lotus Evija on the track, lets find out more details about this new hypercar.
The Lotus Evija is an all electric hypercar with around 2,000 horsepower, the car will have a top speed of more that 200 miles per hour and a 0 to 62 time of less than 3 seconds. The prototype featured in the video gas around 1,600 horsepower.
We can’t wait to find out more details about the new Lotus Evija, it is a seriously impressive looking hypercar, the car is launching this year.
Source Top Gear
