New LG Velvet smartphone design shown off on video

LG recently teased the design of its new flagship smartphones which will launch under the LG Velvet name and now the company has released a video featuring the handsets.

The video below gives us a look at the design of the new LG Velvet smartphones and we can see a new camera setup on the back.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rather than using a square of oblong on the back of the handsets to house the cameras, LG has integrated them into the casing, with only the main camera protruding from the case.

We can also see from the video that these new LG smartphones will be available in a choice of four colors, green, black, white and a redish pink color. We do not know all of the handsets specifications as yet, what we do know if that it will come with a Snapdragon 765G 5G mobile processor, as soon as we get some more details about the devices, we will let you guys know.

Source LG / YouTube

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals