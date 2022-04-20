New Lexus RZ 450e EV unveiled

Lexus has unveiled its latest electric vehicle, the new Lexus RZ 450e, the company has been teasing the car for a while and it is now official.

The Lexus RZ 450e is powered by two electric motors that produce a total of 308 horsepower, the car will have a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 5.6 seconds.

First and foremost, the RZ is a Lexus, retaining all the fine qualities of performance and craftsmanship associated with the brand. The company has leveraged its wealth of vehicle electrification experience to deliver the benefits of a BEV with the essential refinement and driving experience that are unique to its brand. This is witnessed, for example, in an advanced drivetrain featuring optional by-wire steering with a new One Motion Grip yoke and front and rear e-Axles that work in conjunction with Lexus’ new DIRECT4 all-wheel drive torque control. The fundamentals of handling and responsiveness are secured with a dedicated new electric vehicle platform, which brings excellent body rigidity, a low centre of gravity and a long wheelbase. A powerful lithium-ion battery unit is fully integrated in the chassis, beneath the cabin floor, its quality finely controlled to ensure performance is maintained long-term.

The platform and battery electric drivetrain also open up new freedoms in design. The exterior reinterprets the signature Lexus spindle shape in the vehicle’s body, while the interior is a light and open space that is both simple and luxurious, expressing Lexus Omotenashi hospitality and Takumi craftsmanship.

You can find out more information about the new Lexus RZ 450e over at the Lexus website at the link below.

Source Lexus

