New Lexus RX SUV unveiled

Lexus has unveiled its latest SUV, the Lexus RX this is the fifth generation RX and it comes with a new design and the latest technology.

The new Lexus RX SUV comes with a choice of different power options, this includes the RX 350h with 245 horsepower.

There is also a new RX 450h+ which has 302 horsepower and the RX 500h which comes with 366 horsepower, all three models are hybrids.

Lexus has further developed its ‘Next Chapter’ design language for the new RX. This includes a new ‘spindle body’ that integrates the familiar spindle grille concept into the entire front of the vehicle. The RX team were also inspired by the RX’s rich design heritage. The result is a car that is instantly recognisable as an RX, but with a more dynamic, elegant and confident character.

Inside, the ‘Tazuna’ cockpit is focused on giving the driver direct, intuitive control of the vehicle, following the principal of ‘hands on the wheel, eyes on the road.’ It also improves the driving experience with its clean layout and new 14inch touchscreen.

Three electrified variants will be available in Europe. The core model for the UK and Western Europe is the RX 450h+ featuring Lexus’s benchmark plug-in hybrid electric technology. With the new RX 350h, Lexus introduces an efficient alternative to smaller diesel and petrol powertrains. And for those drivers looking for more exhilarating performance, Lexus introduces its first turbocharged hybrid model, the RX 500h, which comes with DIRECT4 drive force control.

Source Lexus

