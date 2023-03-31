New Lancia Concept car is launching next month

Lancia is getting ready to launch their first EV concept car, the Lancia Concept and the car will take some design cues from the Lancia Stratos, as we can see from the photos, the rear lights look similar to the Startos lights.

“The Lancia Concept is the brand manifesto for the next ten years.” said Luca Napolitano, Lancia brand CEO. “It is a 100% electric concept car which represents the evolution of the Lancia Pu+Ra Zero, the three-dimensional sculpture presented last November during the Lancia Design Day. The Concept is the first vehicle of Lancia new era that includes features which will be present on future models in terms of design, sustainability, technology and electrification. The Lancia Concept will be the revealed at the “Emozione Pu+Ra” press event on April 15th and I am certain that it will impress all Lancia brand lovers around the world.”.

The Lancia Concept features an innovative circular roof which guarantees a panoramic view, getting the most out of the natural light from the exteriors. This stylish and refined feature recalls the primitive geometric shapes typical of Lancia Design and fits perfectly with the sensual lines of the lateral sides.

You can find out more details about the Lancia Concept car over at Lancia at the link below, we are looking forward to seeing what the full car looks like.

Source Lancia





