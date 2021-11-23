EV Lancia Delta Integrale will race in World Rallycross

The Lancia Delta Integrale is one of the most iconic cars of the 90s and now an electric version of the car will race in the World Rallycross Championship.

The car was created by GCK Motorsport who have turned the Lancia Delta Integrale into an EV, more details are below.

GCK Motorsport announce their extensive 2022 motorsport plans, which will see them continue to develop their cross-country programme by participating in the newly created FIA Cross-Country World Championship, as well as buckle up to race the FIA World Rallycross Championship’s inaugural all-electric 2022 season.

The team has confirmed that they will be driving the 2022 FIA World Rallycross Championship season in a newly designed car, make and model of which will be unique to the entire Championship. GCK Motorsport will design, build and run a car based on their GCK Exclusiv-e retrofit of the iconic Lancia Delta Integrale, the Lancia Delta Evo-e, in the 2022 FIA World Rallycross Championship. This will see the chassis of the iconic 80’s rally car entered into rallycross in a move by the team to celebrate and bring back to life the legend of the famous 6 WRC Constructor Championship winning car.

Source GCK Motorsport, Autocar

