New Koenigsegg Jesko shown off on video

Yesterday we heard that the new Koenigsegg Jesko hypercar had gone into production and now we get to have a look at the car in a new video.

The video below from Koenigsegg gives us a look at a pre-production version of the new Jesko, the car looks amazing from the video.

The Jesko comes with a twin turbo 5.0 litre engine that produces 1280 horsepower on standard petrol and 1600 horsepower when it is running E85 Biofuel.

This is serious hypercar as it will have a top speed of over 300 miles per hour and just 125 cars will be made, each one is expected to cost over £2 million.

A manifestation of ultimate performance comes to life in the form of the Jesko’s pre-series production car. Painted in Tang Orange Pearl with silver and carbon-fiber accents, this Jesko is a visual homage to the early original Koenigsegg CCR color palette.

Inside, the car is a full suite of tech-empowered creature comforts – including its racing-inspired SmartCluster instrument screen behind the steering wheel (where the graphic turns just as you do on the wheel), as well as an updated SmartCenter infotainment touch screen system.

You can find out more information about the new Koenigsegg Jesko over at Koenigsegg at the link below.

Source Koenigsegg

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals