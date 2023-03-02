New Kia EV9 EV SUV teased on video

Kia will be launching their new electric vehicle soon, the Kia EV9 SUV, and now the carmaker has released some teaser videos of the car.

The first video teases the front lights on the new EV9 and the second gives us a look at the side profile of the car.

Kia Corporation today unveiled a set of video clips to tease its highly anticipated Kia EV9, the brand’s dedicated battery electric SUV. The Kia EV9 flagship is set to accelerate the company’s transformation into a sustainable mobility solutions provider in the era of electrification.

The Kia EV9 teaser video, available to watch at Kia Worldwide YouTube Channel, showcases a silhouette of the flagship SUV model, featuring its prominent front and sleek body surfaces. The striking lighting patterns created by the front and rear lamps complete the EV9’s bold identity.

The video clips also preview the Kia EV9’s unique blend of sleek and sculptural design and confident and assertive geometry.

The name, EV9, comes from Kia’s EV nomenclature, pairing the prefix ‘EV’ (electric vehicle) with the number ‘9’ (nine), which represents the model’s segment among Kia’s dedicated electric vehicle line-up.

You can find out more details about the new Kia EV9 over at the Kia website at the link below, this new electric SUV will be made official later this month.

