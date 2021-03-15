New ‘Jump’ AirPods Pro advert released (Video)

Apple has released a new advert for its AirPods Pro headphones called Jump, the video shows off the Active Noise Cancellation technology on the headphones.

The video features “Fallin’ Apart (Feat. Denzel Curry & Pell)” by Young Franco and it has the tag line ‘Turn the world into your playground with AirPods Pro.‘ check out the video below.

We are expecting to see a range of new AirPods from Apple this year, this will include the rumored AirPods 3, which are expected this month, altough there are rumors that they could launch later on.

Source Apple

