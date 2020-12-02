New Jaguar F-PACE SVR gets official

The new Jaguar F-PACE SVR SUV is now official and the car comes with a 5.0 litre V8 supercharged engine that produces 550 PS and 700 Nm of torque.

The Jaguar F-PACE SVR has a 0 to 60 time of just 3.8 seconds and it comes with a top speed of 175 miles per hour.

Enabled by Jaguar’s advanced new Electronic Vehicle Architecture, dubbed EVA 2.0, the transmission and dynamics systems have also benefitted from incremental tweaks. The uprated Dynamic mode features unique tuning, delivering a focused and honed driving experience. Jaguar SV’s engineers have recalibrated the software to provide sharper throttle response, stiffen the suspension set up, optimise steering weighting and enhance the exhaust mapping. A new Dynamic Launch feature also uses driveline inertia to maintain power to the wheels during gear changes, contributing to the SVR’s sharper acceleration from a standstill. At the same time, F-PACE SVR is now more comfortable and enjoyable to drive at a relaxed pace, without compromising its high-speed dynamics, further underlining the new model’s duality of purpose.

You can find out more details about the new Jaguar F-PACE SVR over at Jaguar at the link below, it is available to order now and prices start at £77,595.

Source Jaguar

