New Jaguar F-Pace SUV unveiled

Jaguar has unveiled an updated version of their Jaguar F-Pace SUV, the car now comes with a choice of in-line four and six-cylinder engines including PHEV and MHEV technology, with an all electric range of up to 33 miles.

It comes with a face lifted exterior and interior, there is a new bonnet design and LED quad headlights, plus a new grille and new rear light and bumper.

The new exterior design gives the award-winning F-PACE performance SUV a cleaner, more assured presence, featuring a new sculpted bonnet with a wider power bulge and smoother, more precisely defined surfaces. The new bonnet also contributes to a more striking finish by reducing the number of shutlines on the front of the car.

An enlarged grille features Jaguar’s heritage logo-inspired ‘diamond’ detailing, while the side fender vents now feature the iconic Leaper emblem, demonstrating the exceptional attention to detail found right across the vehicle. A new front bumper with redesigned air intakes and dark mesh details visually widen the new F-PACE for a more assured dynamic presence.

You can find out more details about the new Jaguar F-Pace over at Jaguar at the link below, pricing starts at £40,860.

Source Jaguar

