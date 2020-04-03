New iPhone SE or iPhone 9 could launch today

The new iPhone SE or iPhone 9 is expected to launch soon, according to a recent report it could be as soon as today.

According to 9 to 5 Mac, the new entry level iPhone will be called the iPhone SE and not the iPhone 9 and it will apparently be available in a choice of three colors, white, black and Product (Red).

The new budget iPhone will be available with a choice of three storage sizes, 64GB, 128GB and 256 GB and prices for the handset will start at $399.

The device will share a similar design to the iPhone 8, although inside it will have the same Apple A13 Bionic processor as in the iPhone 11. The handset will also come with more RAM than the iPhone 8 and different cameras.

Apple will apparently make the new iPhone official today and also start taking orders for the handset from their online store, as soon as we get more details about the device we will let you guys know.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

