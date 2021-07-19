New iPhone SE 3 with A14 Bionic coming in 2022

The last thing we heard about the new iPhone SE 3 smartphone was that the handset would come with 5G, now we have some more details on the device.

According to a recent report the new iPhone SE will be launching in the first half of 2022 and the handset will apparently come with an Apple A14 Bionic processor. This is the same processor that Apple uses in its iPhone 12 range, so a powerful processor for the iPhone SE.

It is not clear as yet on what other upgrades the new iPhone SE will get over the current model. Whether or not Apple will decide to keep the same design for the handset or use an updated design remains to be seen.

This will be Apple’s cheapest 5G smartphone to date and if they keep the same prices as the current iPhone SE it will cost $399.

At the moment the cheapest 5G iPhone you can buy is the iPhone 12 which retails for $699, this is $300 more than the current iPhone SE. We suspect a much cheaper 5G iPhone would be a very popular device for Apple, this could get many users of older devices to upgrade to a new smartphone.

As soon as we get some more information on exactly when the new iPhone SE 3 smartphone will launch we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

