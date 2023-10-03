New iPhone 15 gets reviewed (Video)

The new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro smartphones launched recently, we have already seen a review of the iPhone 15 Pro and now we get to find out more details about the iPhone Pro in a new review video from Marques Brownlee.

The video below gives us a look at Apple’s new iPhone 15 and its range of features, the handset shares a similar design design to the iPhone 14, but the major design change is the introduction of the Dynamic Island to the display and USB-C.

As we can see from the video, the iPhone comes with a 6.1-inch display and the display features a 60Hz refresh rate, the handset is powered by the Apple A16 Bionic and it comes with 6GB of RAM. This is the same processor that Apple used in their iPhone 14 Pro models last year, this year’s Pro models are powered by a new Apple A17 Bionic processor.

Another new feature that many people will be happy about is USB-C for charging on the new iPhones, this makes it so much easier to charge the device and also gives it more connectivity options.

This year’s new iPhone comes with a 48-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, there is also a 12-megapixel camera on the front of the handset for taking selfies and making video calls.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee



