New iPad Pro to go on sale May 21st

Apple revealed their new iPad Pro with their M1 processor last week, they also said that the device would go on sale some time in May.

Pre-orders for the new iPad pro start tomorrow and Apple previously said that they would ship in the second half of May.

Now it looks like we have a possible release date for the new iPad Pro as UK retailer John Lewis had the device listed on its website with a release date of the 21st of May 2021.

This release date has yet to be confirmed by Apple, but we suspect that the 21st of May will be the launch date for Apple’s latest M1 powered iPad in the UK. Apple normally laiunches devices in the UK and the USA on the same day, so it looks like this will also be the US release date. As soon as we get some confirmation of this date, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

