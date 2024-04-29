New iPad Pro May Feature M4 Processor and AI

Geeky Gadgets

Apple is set to reveal its latest additions to the iPad lineup next month, featuring the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models. This announcement is scheduled to take place during Apple’s press event on March 7th.

Prior speculation had indicated that the new iPad Pro devices would be equipped with Apple’s M3 processor, while the iPad Air would be upgraded to the Apple M2 processor. However, a recent report by Mark Gurman suggests a potential shift in Apple’s strategy. According to Gurman, the upcoming Pro models might see the debut of an entirely new processor.

This report raises the possibility that Apple could introduce its Apple M4 processor at the event, and this new processor is said to be heavily focused on AI capabilities. This advanced processor is expected to power the new high-end iPad models. Below, you can find a detailed commentary from Mark Gurman regarding these developments.

I’m hearing there is a strong possibility that the chip in the new iPad Pro will be the M4, not the M3. Better yet, I believe Apple will position the tablet as its first truly AI-powered device — and that it will tout each new product from then on as an AI device. This, of course, is all in response to the AI craze that has swept the tech industry over the last couple years.- Mark Gurman.

Initially, Apple was anticipated to launch its M4 processor later this year, possibly aligning with the introduction of new Mac models. However, there is growing speculation about whether this new processor might instead be announced earlier than expected, specifically at Apple’s upcoming iPad press event scheduled for May 7th. As more information becomes available, we are committed to providing updates and will promptly share any new details as they emerge.

