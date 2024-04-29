New iPad Pro May Feature M4 Processor and AI

I’m hearing there is a strong possibility that the chip in the new iPad Pro will be the M4, not the M3. Better yet, I believe Apple will position the tablet as its first truly AI-powered device — and that it will tout each new product from then on as an AI device. This, of course, is all in response to the AI craze that has swept the tech industry over the last couple years.- Mark Gurman.
Initially, Apple was anticipated to launch its M4 processor later this year, possibly aligning with the introduction of new Mac models. However, there is growing speculation about whether this new processor might instead be announced earlier than expected, specifically at Apple’s upcoming iPad press event scheduled for May 7th. As more information becomes available, we are committed to providing updates and will promptly share any new details as they emerge.
Source Bloomberg
Image Credit: Daniel Romero
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.