New Hyundai Bayon SUV unveiled

Hyundai has unveiled a new crossover SUV, the Hyundai Bayon, the car is designed to be a compact SUV and it comes with Hyundai’s latest technology.

There will be a number of engine options which will include a 1.0 litre T-GDI fine with a 48V and a 7 speed dual clutch transmission or a 6 speed manual transmission.

Hyundai BAYON delivers the comfort and storage space of an SUV with the agility and fuel efficiency of a B-segment vehicle. Its compact exterior size and its family-friendly interior mean customers can enjoy the best of both worlds: while its compact size and excellent visibility make it easy to enter and easy to handle, it also offers that safe and robust feeling customers have come to expect from Hyundai SUVs thanks to its high seating position.

With 411 litres of boot space, BAYON stands out for its large amount of storage space, despite its compact size. As such, BAYON stands out for its roominess and usability. An intelligent trunk cover which can be slid along the rear of the back seat to cover the cargo brings an added benefit.

You can find out more details about the new Hyundai Bayon SUV over at Hyundai at the link below.

Source Hyundai

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals