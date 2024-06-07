New Hyundai Bayon Starts at £22,480 OTR

Hyundai has unveiled the new Bayon, a crossover SUV that combines enhanced connectivity and safety features with significant interior upgrades. The Bayon is powered by a 1.0 turbocharged T-GDi engine, which delivers a maximum power output of 100PS, ensuring a robust and dynamic driving experience. With three trim levels—Advance, Premium, and Ultimate—the Bayon caters to a wide range of drivers, offering versatility and adaptability.

Exterior and Interior Upgrades

The new Hyundai Bayon features a range of exterior enhancements that give it a modern and sporty appearance. All trims come standard with LED headlights and taillights, while the redesigned front bumper and new full-length Horizon LED DRL bar add a contemporary touch. The Bayon also offers new 16- and 17-inch alloy wheels, further enhancing its athletic appeal.

Inside, the Bayon provides a comfortable and stylish environment for passengers. The new Vibrant Blue interior color pack adds a fresh and lively ambiance, while the multi-color ambient lighting with 64 options allows for personalization. The glass sunroof with electric tilt & slide functionality brings an open and airy feel to the cabin, making the Bayon an enjoyable vehicle for both short and long journeys.

Pricing and Trim Levels

The Hyundai Bayon is competitively priced, with the Advance trim starting at £22,480 for the 6-speed manual transmission. This base trim offers features such as a 10.25″ touchscreen, Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto™, and cruise control. The Premium trim, priced from £23,880, adds comfort features like automatic climate control, heated front seats, and privacy glass. For those seeking the ultimate in luxury and technology, the top-tier Ultimate trim starts at £25,280 and includes premium features such as a BOSE sound system, wireless phone charging, and a smart key with engine start button.

Each trim level offers a choice between a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual clutch transmission, allowing drivers to select the powertrain that best suits their preferences and driving style. This flexibility ensures that the Bayon can adapt to the needs of a diverse range of customers.

Advanced Safety and Connectivity Features

The new Hyundai Bayon prioritizes safety, offering a suite of advanced driver assistance systems. These include Lane Follow Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, and Intelligent Speed Limit Assist. The rear view camera and parking sensors provide additional peace of mind when maneuvering in tight spaces. These features work together to create a safer and more confident driving experience.

In terms of connectivity, the Bayon offers a range of modern features that keep drivers connected and entertained. The 10.25″ touchscreen, available on all trims, supports Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, allowing seamless integration with smartphones. Higher trims offer additional features such as wireless phone charging and a premium BOSE sound system, further enhancing the in-car experience.

Customization Options and Target Audience

For drivers looking to further personalize their Hyundai Bayon, optional features such as a driver assistance pack and black exterior styling are available. These additions allow customers to tailor their vehicle to their specific preferences and needs.

The Bayon’s combination of advanced safety features, modern connectivity options, and versatile trim levels make it an appealing choice for a wide range of customers. Whether you’re a tech-savvy driver looking for the latest features, a family in need of a reliable and spacious vehicle, or an urban commuter seeking a stylish and efficient crossover SUV, the new Hyundai Bayon has something to offer.

Source Hyundai



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals