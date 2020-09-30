New Huawei Mate X2 gets WiFi certification

Huawei is getting ready to launch the follow up to their Huawei Mate X folding smartphone, the Huawei Mate X2 and now the device has been spotted at the WiFi alliance.

The Huawei Mate X2 recently received WiFi certification for the WiFi alliance, the device will apparently come with WiFi 6.

The handset is rumored to come with a 8.3 inch folding display it will also come with a secondary display that will be 4.5 inches.

The device is rumored to come with a Kirin 9000 processor, as yet we do not have any details on the amount of RAM or storage options, There are also no details on what sort of cameras the device will feature. As soon as we get some more information about this new folding smartphone from Huawei, we will let you guys know.

Source Myfixguide

