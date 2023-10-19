New Honor X9b Android smartphone launched

Honor X9b Key specificationsDisplay: 6.78 inch / FHD+ Processor/RAM: Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 / 12GB / 256GB Cameras: 108MP / 5MP / 2MP, Selfie: 16MP

Honor has launched its latest smartphone the Honor X9b and the handset is the successor to the Honor X9a that debuted back in January. The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 mobile processor and it also comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage.

The Honor X9b comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that features a FullHD+ resolution of 2652 x 1200 pixels, the display also features a 120HZ refresh rate and the handset comes with a range of cameras. There are three cameras on the rear and a single camera on the front.

On the front of the new handset there is a 16-megapixel camera that has been designed for taking selfies and making video calls, on the back of the handset there is a 108-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, there is also a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The handset comes with Android 13 and it features MagicOS 7.2, the device also comes with a 5,800 mAh battery and it features 35W fast charging. The Honor X9b smartphone will be available in a range of colors which will include Midnight Black, Sunrise Orange, and Emerald Green, as yet therte are no details on pricing.

Source Honor, GSM Arena



