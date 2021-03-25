New Honda HR-V e:HEV unveiled

Honda has released some photos and details of its new Honda HR-V e:HEV ahead of its official launch later this year.

The Honda HR-V e:HEV comes with a range of features and an updated design over the previous models.

The coupe-SUV aesthetic of the new HR-V creates a sense of energetic spirit and dynamism. Its horizontal and forward-orientated character lines and smooth surfaces reflect the clean simplicity of other recent new Honda models, with exterior design features incorporated into the body shape. For example, the headlights and front grille blend into the front quarter panels and seamlessly integrate with the unique body-coloured upper grille.

To create a contemporary, noiseless aesthetic, the designers incorporated a crisp horizontal shoulder line that runs from the headlights to the rear light cluster. At the rear, the desire to achieve a combination of utility and aesthetics is evident in the simple, elegant tailgate design, which neatly integrates the tailgate door handle within the three-dimensional rear panel. The tailgate aperture, lower tailgate edge and low, flat cargo floor all work in unison to provide easy loading access, despite the coupe-inspired roofline.

Honda has yet to reveal any information about the technical details on their new hybrid vehicle, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Honda

