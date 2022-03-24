New Honda Civic e:HEV hyrbid unveiled

Honda has unveiled its latest hybrid car, the Honda Civic e:HEV, the car features a 2.0 litre direct-injection Atkinson-cycle engine, two electric motors.

It also comes with a new Power Control Unit and Intelligent Power Unit and it produces 135 kW and 315Nm of torque.

The all-new Civic features a sleek and sporty silhouette, which has been achieved through lowering the bonnet line 25mm over the previous generation, whilst the glass area has been increased to create a light and airy interior. To exude a refined, premium feeling, cleaner, noiseless, surfacing has been applied, with more defined belt and feature lines highlighting key details.

The lower feature line enhances the assured stature of the vehicle, as well as giving improved visibility from the rear seats. In comparison to the previous generation Civic, the base of the A-pillar has been positioned further back to align with the centre of the front wheels, this gives the car a more balanced proportion in profile as well as a wider, more assured stance from all angles. The highest point of the roofline has been placed further forward than the previous Civic, with a gentle slope to the tailgate creating a sleek, fast-back style look.

You can find out more information about the new Honda Civic e:HEV hyrbid over at Honda at the link below. It will be available in Europe from his autumn.

Source Honda

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals