New Gotham Knights game will be unveiled at DC Fandome event

Warner Bros. confirmed that a new Gotham Knights game will be officially unveiled at the upcoming DC Fandome event during at 6.30pm UK time on Saturday, 22nd August 2020. The WB Games Montreal’s Gotham Knights game has been previously teased.

As soon as more details are announced regarding the game we will keep you up to speed as always. “it seems like it will be a small reveal, with possibly only a trailer and not any gameplay given the 20-minute length of the panel, so don’t expect a lot of footage from the game at this event” explains the PSU website.

Source : PSU : Eurogamer

