13 New GeForce Now games added this week

Adding to the ever growing list of GeForce Now games available to stream via the NVIDIA game streaming service. NVIDIA has added 13 more games this week bringing the total to over 30 games which are now available via GeForce Now all of which are now available to play via the game streaming service. New games are added to the service every Thursday and this week’s games include LEGO Builder’s Journey, Phantom Abyss and the Dual Universe beta to name just a few streaming on the GeForce Now service available for PC, macOS and Chrome browser.

“GeForce NOW games welcomes members to the first Metaverse: a common, shared, virtual world controlled by players in Dual Universe. It’s one world, and all players share it. Choices are all yours. Build, mine and craft almost anything in the fully editable universe. Players control the single, global economy and can stick to safe zones and trade peacefully or turn to real-time combat in unique PvP.”

GeForce Now games added this week:

For more information on all the new GeForce Now games jump over to the official NVIDIA website by following the link below.

