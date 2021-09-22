New Facebook Portal Go smart display $199

Facebook has introduced its new generation of smart displays in the form of the Facebook Portal Go, sporting a 10 inch display and rechargeable battery together with a 12 megapixel wide-angle camera making it perfect for video calls and conferencing. The new Facebook Portal Go is priced at $199 or £199 and is now available to preorder with shipping expected to start on October 19th 2021.

New Facebook Portal Go features

Other features of the latest Facebook Portal Go communication system include 5 watt stereo speakers, for microphone array HD touchscreen display, 20 watt woofer and “smart camera” features which keep you in frame as you move around in your local environment during. Facebook has also added a battery to this edition of its GO making it a portable device with dual band wireless and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. Facebook has also added a privacy button allowing you to quickly disable the microphone and camera at the press of a button.

“A step forward in smart video calling. Whether you’re chasing a toddler, taking grandma on a tour of your fort or just in need of a change of scenery, Portal Go has everything you need to keep every chat moving. Make calls with WhatsApp, Messenger or Zoom. Fill any room with your favourite music. Built-in battery. Total portability.”

“Smart Camera automatically pans and zooms. So you can chat hands-free and know that you’re always in frame. If someone enters the room, it widens to keep everyone in view. Transform any call with AR masks and backgrounds from Disney, Marvel and more. Or become the star of iconic children’s tales, with music, animation and special effects.”

“Need a hand? Just ask. Alexa can help you control your smart home, check the weather or get the low-down on the latest news without lifting a finger.”

Facebook has also updated its large-screen Portal+ device making a new version available from $349 which will also start shipping on October 19th 2021. For more details on both jump over to the official Facebook Portal website by following the link below.

Source : Facebook

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals