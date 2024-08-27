New Cupra Tavascan Starts at £47,340

The new CUPRA Tavascan all-electric SUV is set to make a lasting impact in this rapidly evolving landscape. With its stunning design, impressive performance, and commitment to sustainability, the Tavascan represents a major milestone for CUPRA and the future of electric mobility.

The Tavascan is not just another electric vehicle; it embodies CUPRA’s vision of combining electrification with an exhilarating driving experience. This groundbreaking SUV showcases the brand’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation while maintaining its signature style and performance-oriented DNA.

Unparalleled Performance and Captivating Design

Under the hood, the CUPRA Tavascan is powered by a sophisticated dual-motor all-wheel drive system that delivers exceptional performance. The top-of-the-line version of the Tavascan features an impressive 250kW (340PS) power output, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in a mere 5.5 seconds. This level of performance is rarely seen in the electric SUV segment, setting the Tavascan apart from its competitors.

The vehicle’s dynamic chassis control (DCC Sport) ensures that the driving experience is not compromised by the electric powertrain. The advanced suspension system adapts to various driving conditions, providing a smooth and responsive ride on any terrain. Whether navigating city streets or tackling winding roads, the Tavascan offers a thrilling and engaging driving experience.

The Tavascan’s exterior design is equally captivating, with a mysterious and intimidating front fascia that demands attention. The vehicle’s rich details, such as the signature three-triangle eye headlamps and “shark nose” features, contribute to its striking appearance. The sleek lines and muscular proportions of the Tavascan create a visual impact that is both modern and timeless.

Pricing and Availability in the UK Market

UK customers eagerly awaiting the arrival of the CUPRA Tavascan will be pleased to know that the vehicle will be available for order starting from 11th September 2024. With a starting price of £47,340 for the base model, the Tavascan offers a competitive value proposition in the premium electric SUV segment.

CUPRA understands that customers have diverse preferences and budgets, which is why the Tavascan will be offered in various trim levels. This allows buyers to choose the features and specifications that best suit their needs and lifestyles.

To make the transition to electric driving even more attractive, CUPRA is offering a 1% APR financing option with a £3,000 deposit contribution over a 48-month campaign for retail customers. Additionally, customers can opt for either a complimentary Ohme charger or a £700 charging voucher, providing added convenience and support for their charging needs.

Impressive Specifications Across the Range

The CUPRA Tavascan is available in four distinct models, each offering impressive specifications and performance:

Model: Tavascan V1 77kWh 286PS

Tavascan V1 77kWh 286PS Power: 286PS

286PS Torque: 545Nm

545Nm 0-62mph (100km/h): 6.8 seconds

6.8 seconds Price (OTR RRP): £47,340

Model: Tavascan V2 77kWh 286PS

Tavascan V2 77kWh 286PS Power: 286PS

286PS Torque: 545Nm

545Nm 0-62mph (100km/h): 6.8 seconds

6.8 seconds Price (OTR RRP): £53,835

Model: Tavascan VZ1 77kWh 340PS

Tavascan VZ1 77kWh 340PS Power: 340PS

340PS Torque: 545Nm

545Nm 0-62mph (100km/h): 5.5 seconds

5.5 seconds Price (OTR RRP): £55,935

Model: Tavascan VZ2 77kWh 340PS

Tavascan VZ2 77kWh 340PS Power: 340PS

340PS Torque: 545Nm

545Nm 0-62mph (100km/h): 5.5 seconds

5.5 seconds Price (OTR RRP): £60,835

With power outputs ranging from 286PS to 340PS and torque figures reaching an impressive 545Nm, the Tavascan delivers exceptional performance across all models. The 0-62mph acceleration times of 6.8 seconds for the V1 and V2 models and a blistering 5.5 seconds for the VZ1 and VZ2 models showcase the vehicle’s ability to provide an exhilarating driving experience.

