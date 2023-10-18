New Citroen E-C3 electric vehicle gets official

Citroen has unveiled its latest electric vehicle, the new Citroen E-C3 and the car will start at less than £23,000 in the UK, Citroen is planning to launch another model in the range with a 200km range in 2025 which will be even more affordable at €19,900, the UK pricing has not been confirmed.

The car comes with a 44kWh battery pack and comes with a range of up to 320km or 199 miles, it also comes with 100 KW DC rapid charging which can charge the vehicle from 20 percent to 80 percent in just 26 minutes.

Invisible to the driver and all occupants, Progressive Hydraulic Cushions® ensure everyone on-board enjoys a unique ‘magic carpet ride’ feeling of comfort on the road, thanks to the use of progressive hydraulic bump stops. The use of hydraulic stops allows the engineering team greater freedom to tune the all-new ë-C3’s suspension to give the impression that the car is gliding when driving over uneven ground. Two hydraulic bump stops are used on each corner of the vehicle in conjunction with the shock absorbers and springs – one bump stop for compression and the other for decompression (rebound).

This widely acclaimed suspension system works in two stages. For lighter compression and decompression, the compliant springs and shock absorbers control vertical movements together, with no assistance required from the hydraulic stops. For major impacts, the springs and shock absorbers work together with the hydraulic stops to slow the movement gradually, and iron out jolts at the end of the range. Unlike a mechanical stop, which absorbs energy and then returns part of it as a shock, the hydraulic stop absorbs and dissipates the energy.

You can find out more information about the new Citroen E-C3 electric vehicle over at the Citroen website at the link below.

Source Citroen



