New Brabus Rocket 1000 is Seriously Fast

Brabus has unveiled its latest modified supercar, the Brabus Rocket 1000, and the car is seriously fast, it is powered by a Brabus 4.5 litre twin-turbo V8 engine and an electric powertrain that produces an impressive 1000 horsepower and 1,820 NM of torque.

The car is based on a Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E and it has received a range of upgrades that make it considerably faster than the standard car and makes it unique, the car comes with a 0 to 100 km/h time of just 2.6 seconds and a 0 to 300 km/h time of just 23.9 seconds.

he BRABUS team engineered a new 4.5-liter, expanded-displacement engine variant for their hybrid supercar, leveraging the Mercedes-AMG twin-turbo V8 from AMG 63 hybrid models. Long known for pioneering high-performance, enlarged-displacement engines, BRABUS uniquely continues this tradition, backed by their advanced in-house engine production facility, ensuring unparalleled vertical integration.

The BRABUS 1000 V8 Biturbo engine features custom turbochargers achieving 1.4 bar boost and an efficient stainless-steel exhaust system with electronic sound modulation. This setup allows drivers to switch between a subdued “Coming Home” mode and a robust V8 roar.

To harmonize with the hybrid’s electric motor, the BRABUS V8’s electronic control unit underwent rigorous testing—on test benches, road tests, and tracks—affirming both performance enhancements and compliance with the latest EURO 6D ISC-FCM emissions standards.

The new Brabus Rocket 1000 will be limited to just 25 cars worldwide and each one will cost €450,000 before taxes, you can find out more details over at the Brabus website at the link below.

Source Brabus



