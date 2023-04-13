2024 Lexus LC Coupe gets a range of upgrades

Lexus has announced that the 2024 Lexus LC Coupe will come with a range of upgrades and new features over the current model. This will include a new multimedia system with a large touchscreen, plus more features for the Lexus Safety System+.

The car will be available with a range of new exterior colors and also some new interior color schemes as well, plus some exclusive features for the Ultimate Edition including and Exclusive rear wing.

For the 2024 Model Year the LC gets a new multimedia system which has a bigger screen, is easier to use, has greater functionality, and faster-responding to commands. In place of the previous system’s 10-inch screen, operated by touchpad controls in the central console, there is now a high-definition 12.3-inch touchscreen. For ease of use, the screen is placed 86 mm closer to the driver.

One additional functionality of the multimedia system is voice recognition, through which the driver or front-seat passenger can make spoken commands to the “Hey Lexus” on-board assistant. This can respond to about 100 different commands (depending on model) – for example, to operate climate controls, search the internet, and connect to phone calls. Up to three users can save their own customized settings on the system for navigation, audio, driving position, and safety warnings.

Smartphones integrate with the multimedia system via Apple CarPlay with a wireless or wired connection, and via Android Auto with a wired connection. And by using the Lexus Link smartphone app, the doors can be locked or unlocked remotely and the air conditioning or heating set before getting into the car.

You can find out more details about the new 2024 Lexus LC Coupe pver at the Lexus website at the link below, the Lexus LC Ultimate edition will go into production in September and production of the other models will start in May.

Source Lexus





