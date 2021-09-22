New Brabus 900 Rocket Edition unveiled

Brabus have unveiled a new supercar based on the Mercedes GLE 63, the Brabus 900 Rocket Edition and the car comes with 900 horsepower and 1,250 Nm of torque.

This gives the new Brabus 900 Rocket Edition some impressive performance, the car will have a 0 to 62 miles pr hour time (0-100 km/h) of 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 330 km/h or 205 miles per hour.

The all-new BRABUS 900 ROCKET Edition, based on the Mercedes-Benz GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupé is the latest in our range of fully equipped rocket ships; designed to challenge the limits and set new standards in the world of modern, high-performance sports supercars. It is the daily driver for adventurers and rocketeers – for those who will not settle for less. It is the world’s fastest SUV, defined by an unmistakable appearance, vigorous agility and an unmatched driving experience, no matter the destination. The 4.5-liter BRABUS 900 twin turbocharged V8 engine produces its namesake 662 kW / 900 hp. The bold and newly developed aerodynamic-enhancement concept, 24-inch aero-disc wheels* make this road rocket a breathtaking eye-catcher, underlined by a brute sound courtesy of the valve-controlled BRABUS sports exhaust system. Rounded off through an exceptional, bespoke BRABUS Masterpiece interior, the BRABUS 900 ROCKET Edition is ready for any adventure in and beyond our solar system!

You can find out more information about the new Brabus 900 Rocket over at Brabus at the link below.

Source Brabus

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals